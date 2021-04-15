MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 82.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 799,054 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $11,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in MasTec by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,333,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,114,000 after acquiring an additional 540,467 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in MasTec by 516.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,707 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $95,534,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $56,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTZ. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $99.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $101.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

