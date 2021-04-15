MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the March 15th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,575,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MassRoots stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,861,039. MassRoots has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a technology platform for the cannabis industry in the United States. Its platform enables users to share their cannabis content, follow their favorite dispensaries, and stay connected with the legalization movement. The company's MassRoots network is accessible as a free mobile application through the Apple App Store, the Amazon App Store, and the Google Play Marketplace, as well as Web application.

