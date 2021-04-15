MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the March 15th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,575,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MassRoots stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,861,039. MassRoots has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.
About MassRoots
