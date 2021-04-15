Massnet (MASS) Price Hits $1.11 on Exchanges

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. Massnet has a total market capitalization of $105.92 million and $4.88 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Massnet coin can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00001765 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Massnet has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00069662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00019675 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00043871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.53 or 0.00758323 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00089774 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00038919 BTC.

Massnet Coin Profile

Massnet (CRYPTO:MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 95,527,804 coins. The official message board for Massnet is medium.com . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . Massnet’s official website is massnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Buying and Selling Massnet

