Martin Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,602 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Martin Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 2.9% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 108.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $103.76. 110,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,120,462. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.54. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The company has a market capitalization of $199.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.