Martin Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,388 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Martin Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after buying an additional 591,090 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $111,565,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Raymond James by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,127,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RJF stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $128.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,805. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.47 and its 200 day moving average is $99.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $131.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $22,377,585.78. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,543 shares of company stock valued at $27,230,733. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

