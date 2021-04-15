Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,550 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.4% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 41,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.7% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 59.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,346,000 after acquiring an additional 127,916 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 18,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,773,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

