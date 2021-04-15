Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,671 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNB Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Starbucks by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.44.

SBUX stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.77. 44,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,429,138. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.30 billion, a PE ratio of 149.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $116.24.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

