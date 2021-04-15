Martin Capital Partners LLC Buys 944 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Paychex by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,938 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,741,000 after purchasing an additional 398,703 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after buying an additional 338,582 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.08. 10,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,163. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,782 shares of company stock worth $15,332,733. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

