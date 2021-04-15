Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

NYSE:MPC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,150,937. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $59.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average is $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

