Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Holdings Trimmed by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial makes up about 3.7% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $10,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $495,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MFC opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MFC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

