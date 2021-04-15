ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.67 Billion

Brokerages predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will report sales of $4.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.68 billion and the lowest is $4.65 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $4.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year sales of $19.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.26 billion to $20.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.15 billion to $22.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. Truist upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.64.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.28. 271,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $56.82 and a 12-month high of $109.31. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.51.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

