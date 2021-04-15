Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 62.08% and a return on equity of 13.48%.

Shares of LOAN stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.99. 322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,356. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $57.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

