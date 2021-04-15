Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Magenta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of MGTA stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $10.98. 186,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,669. The firm has a market cap of $533.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.46. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

