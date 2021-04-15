Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 75.5% from the March 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $764,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period.

Shares of MGU stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $22.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,826. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $22.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

