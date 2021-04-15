LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.52.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $106.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.69. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $112.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

