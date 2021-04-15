Lympo (LYM) Price Reaches $0.0495 on Major Exchanges

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0495 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $40.95 million and $842,254.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lympo Profile

Lympo (LYM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

