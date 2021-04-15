LunchMoney (LMY) Trading Down 27.1% This Week

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 15th. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LunchMoney has a market cap of $864,227.40 and approximately $117,498.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LunchMoney

LunchMoney is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,550,599 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io . The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

