LPL Financial LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 40,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total transaction of $5,576,333.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,609 shares in the company, valued at $64,890,100.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total transaction of $2,310,798.04. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,486,942.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,363 shares of company stock valued at $14,285,514.

NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $17.70.

