LPL Financial LLC Sells 3,102 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUZ. Robert W. Baird raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

In related news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.56. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.18%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

