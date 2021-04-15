LPL Financial LLC Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,698,000 after purchasing an additional 118,965 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,676,000 after acquiring an additional 49,534 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 321,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 36,690 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 869.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,089,000 after acquiring an additional 213,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 196,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

SLP has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

In related news, Director Lisa Lavange sold 500 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $39,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,164 shares in the company, valued at $170,393.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $421,700.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,958. Corporate insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $61.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. Equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.