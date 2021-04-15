LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FND opened at $105.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.13. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $114.00.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.59.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,908 shares in the company, valued at $850,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 399,942 shares of company stock valued at $40,726,439. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

