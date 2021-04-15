LPL Financial LLC Decreases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 915,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,614,000 after purchasing an additional 64,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.78 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17.

