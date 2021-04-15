LPL Financial LLC Acquires 2,251 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $51.75 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.