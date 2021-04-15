Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $220.00 at Loop Capital

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $195.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.65.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock opened at $201.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $91.49 and a 1-year high of $204.18. The firm has a market cap of $144.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 26,362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 103,607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 40,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.