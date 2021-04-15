Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $9.18 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 79.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 5,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 11.5% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 28,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 466.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,677,453. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.52. 55,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,077,803. The firm has a market cap of $155.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.65 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

