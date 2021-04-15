Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $9.08 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Linde by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $3.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $288.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,884. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $172.76 and a 12 month high of $287.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.47.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

