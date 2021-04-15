Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $8.56 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.56. 34,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,801,289. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.66. The company has a market cap of $142.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $91.75.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

