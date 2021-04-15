Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $7.58 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 617,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,899,000 after buying an additional 22,925 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.31. 37,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556,905. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.75 and its 200 day moving average is $165.95. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.32.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

