Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $26.24 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 0.7% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Netflix were worth $26,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock traded up $9.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $549.86. The company had a trading volume of 76,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,958. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $393.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $243.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.45.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.