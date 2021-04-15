Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $20,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.10.

NYSE HD traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $321.74. 84,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,636,541. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $322.70. The stock has a market cap of $345.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

