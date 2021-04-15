Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $5.65 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,335 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. Microsoft makes up 3.5% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,507,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 18,657 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 803,887 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $169,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $255.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.70. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $166.11 and a 52 week high of $259.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.41.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.