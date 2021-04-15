Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 14,647 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 147.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $803,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,820,000 after purchasing an additional 52,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $333,624,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 393,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,115,000 after buying an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,413,000 after buying an additional 46,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORLY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.62.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $6.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $524.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,511. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.50 and a 52 week high of $521.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,747. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

