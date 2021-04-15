Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $7.73 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $173,932,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,646,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,232,171,000 after acquiring an additional 220,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.31.

Shares of APD stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $285.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,842. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.41 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

