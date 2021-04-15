Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $125.36 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,614 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,005 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.4% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $125,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Facebook by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $21,237,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,505,631 shares of company stock valued at $418,830,056. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $5.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $308.60. 259,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,473,957. The company has a market cap of $878.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $168.34 and a one year high of $315.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.01 and a 200 day moving average of $273.39.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

