Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys 61,540 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,540 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $28,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after buying an additional 48,825 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.84. 209,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,773,746. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

