Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 204.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

