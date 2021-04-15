LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Position Lifted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 277.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

LOGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGC opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $214.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

LogicBio Therapeutics Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

