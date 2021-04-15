Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Increased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 150.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $388.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.38%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

