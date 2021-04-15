LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,929.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $4,929.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0383 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00067449 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003253 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000073 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,824,382 coins and its circulating supply is 51,611,605 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

