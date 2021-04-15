loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Stock Price Down 5.8%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)’s stock price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.64 and last traded at $19.98. Approximately 5,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 808,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

LDI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rowe initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

