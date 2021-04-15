Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,262 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RF. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 69.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 19,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,141,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 57,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Compass Point upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.

Regions Financial stock opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.07. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $22.61.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

