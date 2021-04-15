Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 634 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $64.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.00. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $42.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

