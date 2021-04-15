Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 59,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 78,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.57.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,054. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen stock opened at $249.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.91 and its 200 day moving average is $235.51. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

