Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Invests $436,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $228.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $139.33 and a 52-week high of $230.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

