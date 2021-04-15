Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $378.32 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $389.50. The firm has a market cap of $375.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $366.78 and a 200-day moving average of $342.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 784,272 shares of company stock valued at $260,633,643. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.37.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

