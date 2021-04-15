Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.15.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VMC opened at $174.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $176.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.76 and its 200-day moving average is $152.94.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.