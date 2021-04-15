Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Masco were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Masco by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $62.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $63.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MAS shares. Barclays cut shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.97.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.