Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys 242 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.57.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CAT opened at $232.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.57. The stock has a market cap of $126.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $237.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.