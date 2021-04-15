LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Alexander Spinelli Sells 1,992 Shares of Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $111,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alexander Spinelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LivePerson alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Alexander Spinelli sold 2,815 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $154,656.10.

On Thursday, March 11th, Alexander Spinelli sold 4,839 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $267,354.75.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,200,837.46.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $57.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.48. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The business had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in LivePerson by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LivePerson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $709,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 215.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 55,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.