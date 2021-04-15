Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $299.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

Shares of LFUS opened at $271.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $125.03 and a twelve month high of $287.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.00 and a 200-day moving average of $243.75.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.94, for a total value of $664,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 264,310 shares in the company, valued at $70,290,601.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,812,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,163,466. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

